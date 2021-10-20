ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 15, Eswatini vs Seychelles: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Eswatini and Seychelles will take each other on at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Eswatini have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning just one contest and losing two. They have enough ammunition to fire all cylinders with their all-round performances. The side will be aiming to add another victory to their tally going into this encounter.

Meanwhile, the Seychelles share a similar story as they have won just one encounter and lost two games. Their net run rate might be bothering them as well as they are currently placed in sixth position. With more talent in their line-up, they would love to put up a good performance against Eswatini.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Match Details

Match: Eswatini vs. Seychelles, Match 15.

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Thursday, 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Weather Report

There’s no rain in the forecast and we can expect a full 20-over contest between both sides with temperatures hovering around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Pitch Report

With lesser experienced sides taking part in this tournament, we can't expect too many big scores from the teams. However, some sides like Uganda and Rwanda have posted scores above 190, which means the surface could be a belter.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Probable XIs

Eswatini

Naeem Gull has been decent enough with his captaincy skills as his side bagged one important win so far. Shehzad Patel will keep wickets and his runs will be important down the order. Melusi Magagula will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI: Joseph Wright, Naeem Gull(c), Juber Ghadiyali, Shehzad Patel(wk), Muhammad Qasim, John Chester, Melusi Magagula, Christiaan Forbes, Siphesihle Kubheka, Mancoba Jele, Muhammad Amin.

Seychelles

The Seychelles have some talented players on their side but they haven't lived up to expectations as they have put up only one winning performance so far. Kaushal Patel, the skipper of the side, would love to help his team turn the tables.

Probable XI: Kelvin Deso, Kaushal Patel (c), Krishna Naidoo, Mazharul Islam, Mukesh Vadodariya, Nil Rao, Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Thiyagarajan Rajiv, Sohail Rocket, Stephen Madusanka, Sivakumar Udhayan.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Match Prediction

The Seychelles comparatively have better batting and bowling line-ups and would be eager to add to their second victory in the tournament. Eswatini have failed to clinch crucial moments and it will be interesting to watch this encounter.

Eswatini vs Seychelles TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra