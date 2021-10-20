ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 16, Rwanda vs Lesotho: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will see Rwanda lock horns with Lesotho at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.

Rwanda have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two. Their only win came against Seychelles in their previous game. Rwanda put up a top show with the bat, posting 196-4 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Seychelles posted only 29/5 in nine overs before rain prevented any further play.

Lesotho, meanwhile. have been unfortunate so far in the tournament, with four consecutive defeats. They are yet to put up a good performance with both bat and ball in the competition. This is a good learning experience for the team, and they would love to turn their campaign around.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Lesotho, Match 16.

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Thursday; 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Weather Report

Kigali, Rwanda should have a cool temperature of 20-25 degrees Celsius on match day. So both teams will enjoy the good conditions on offer. It should be a good contest between bat and ball.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Pitch Report

Scores of over 200 have been hit on this surface, but the inexperienced teams have failed to read the wicket well. That has resulted in some pretty low-scoring contests. The sides batting first have had a good chance of winning here.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Probable XIs

Rwanda

Opener Orchide Tuyisenge smacked a beautiful unbeaten 60-ball 100 knock in the previous contest against the Seychelles. Eric Niyomugabo also came up with a top knock with 61 runs. Kevin Irakoze was impressive, with a three-wicket haul.

Probable XI: Bosco Tuyizere, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Eric Niyomugabo, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Orchide Tuyisenge, Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Yvan Mitari.

Lesotho

Lesotho posted just 26 runs in the previous game against Uganda. Samir Patel, the captain of the side, was the lone shining light in the previous encounter, and will look to inspire his troops to put up a better performance.

Probable XI: Ayaj Patel, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Molai Matsau, Maaz Khan, Hussain Omar, Samir Patel (c), Sarfaraj Patel, Thamae Thamae, Chachole TIali (wk), Yahya Jakda, Tsepiso Chaoana.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Match Prediction

Rwanda have won one and lost two matches so far in the tournament. With a win in their previous game, though, Rwanda are brimming with confidence. They will fancy their chances of victory against a weak Lesotho team on Wednesday.

Rwanda vs Lesotho TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

