ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 17, Ghana vs Uganda: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 17th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Ghana and Uganda will lock horns at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

Ghana, led by Obed Harvey, have been in stupendous form in the tournament. They have won all five of their matches in the tournament, and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 3.703. In their previous game on Wednesday, they beat Swaziland by seven wickets.

After electing to field first, Ghana restricted their opponents to 74 for nine. Captain Harvey picked up three wickets, while Godfred Bakiweyam and Samson Awiah accounted for two scalps apiece. Ghana chased down the target down with relative ease, requiring only 10.4 overs.

Uganda, meanwhile, are placed second in the points table, having won all four of their game. The team, led by Deusdedit Muhumuza, has a net run rate of 4.727, the best among all participating teams. In their previous game on Tuesday, they defeated Swaziland by six wickets.

Ghana vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Ghana vs Uganda, Match 17.

Date and Time: October 21st, 2021, Thursday; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

Ghana vs Uganda Weather Report

Conditions will be cloudy, and there will be a chance of rain. Thunderstorms could also be around. The temperature may hover around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity could be in the 60s.

Ghana vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch hasn’t been a great one for batting. The bowlers have mostly dictated terms, and run-making hasn’t been all that easy. Batting second should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Ghana vs Uganda Probable XIs

Ghana

Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum and James Vifah have scored over 300 runs together in the tournament, and have looked in great form. Samson Awiah is their leading wicket-taker, with 11 wickets. Their other bowlers have also lent him decent support.

Probable XI: Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, Moses Anafie, James Vifah, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Daniel Anefie, Joseph Theodore (WK).

Uganda

Simon Sesazi and Saud Islam, their two openers, have been in good form in the tournament, and they need to step up. Dinesh Nakrani has picked up 13 wickets, and is on top of his game at the moment.

Probable XI: Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Fred Achelam (WK), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo.

Ghana vs Uganda Match Prediction

Ghana’s batters are in better form than Uganda’s, even as both teams have in-form bowling attacks. Ghana are expected to come out trumps in this game.

Ghana vs Uganda TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

