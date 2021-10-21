ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 18, Rwanda vs Eswatini: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Rwanda and Eswatini will square off at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda, led by Clinton Rubagumya, are currently hanging in the middle of the table with four points from as many games. In their previous game, Rwanda beat Lesotho by 22 runs. After electing to bat first, Rwanda could only manage 102 for the loss of eight wickets.

Openers Orchid Tuyisenge and Subhasis Samal put on 44 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform after which others chipped in. Thereafter, Rwanda restricted Lesotho to 80 for seven after off-spinner Emmanuel Sabarema picked up three wickets.

Eswatini, led by Naeem Gull, are placed fifth in the table with four points from five games and a net run rate of -1.456. They will be going into the game on the back of a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Seychelles, who chased down 129 with four balls left.

Rwanda vs Eswatini Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Eswatini, Match 18.

Date and Time: October 22nd, 2021, Friday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda vs Eswatini Weather Report

Conditions will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Rwanda vs Eswatini Pitch Report

The pitch in Rwanda hasn’t been a belter for batting. Run-making hasn’t been easy by any means. Chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Rwanda vs Eswatini Probable XIs

Rwanda

Orchide Tuyisenge has been the standout batter for Rwanda, having scored 156 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 140.54. Eric Niyomugabo has also notched 112 runs. Emmanuel Sebareme and Kevin Irazoke have picked up five wickets apiece.

Probable XI: Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere, Eric Niyomugabo, Emmanuel Sebareme, Subhasis Samal, Clinton Rubagumya (c), David Uwimana (wk), Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irazoke, Zappy Bimenyimana, Pankaj Vekaria.

Eswatini

Muhammad Amin has been a prolific scorer for Eswatini, having scored 150 runs with a top score of 80. Other batters have looked good in patches. Melusi Magagula and Qasim have picked up six wickets apiece.

Probable XI: Joseph Wright, Naeem Gull (c), Juber Ghadiyali, Shehzad Patel (wk), Muhammad Qasim, John Chester, Melusi Magagula, Christiaan Forbes, Siphesihle Kubheka, Mancoba Jele, Muhammad Amin.

Rwanda vs Eswatini Match Prediction

Rwanda look a stronger unit than Eswatini going into the next game and are therefore the firm favorites to come out trumps.

Rwanda vs Eswatini TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

