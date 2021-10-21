ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 19, Lesotho vs Malawi: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 19th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Lesotho and Malawi will face each other at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Lesotho, led by Samir Patel, haven’t had much to cheer about in the tournament. They have lost all five of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Lesotho's net run rate of -4.280 is also the worst among the participating teams in the event.

In their previous game, Rwanda defeated them by 22 runs. After being asked to field first, their bowlers faltered as Rwanda posted 102 on the board in 11 overs. Chachole Tlali and Samir Patel scored in the 20s, but their efforts went in vain as Lesotho ended with 80.

Malawi, led by Moazzam Baig, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table. In their previous game, they defeated Seychelles by 21 runs. Sami Sohail played a blinder as he smashed an unbeaten 66-ball 84 and picked up two wickets to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

Lesotho vs Malawi Match Details

Match: Lesotho vs Malawi, Match 19.

Date and Time: October 22nd, 2021, Friday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Lesotho vs Malawi Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cloudy with little chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Lesotho vs Malawi Pitch Report

The pitch in Rwanda hasn’t been a great one for batting. Bowlers have mostly been able to dictate terms. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Lesotho vs Malawi Probable XIs

Lesotho

Samir Patel and Chachole TIali have scored the bulk of the runs for Lesotho. Maaz Khan also chipped in with a half-century. Sarfaraj Patel has five wickets to his name. He has also received support from other bowlers.

Probable XI: Ayaj Patel, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Molai Matsau, Maaz Khan, Hussain Omar, Samir Patel (c), Sarfaraj Patel, Thamae, Chachole TIali (wk), Yahya Jakda, Tsepiso Chaoana.

Malawi

Sami Sohail has been exceptional for Malawi. He has scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.10. Moazzam Baig is the leading wicket-taker for Malawi, having accounted for nine scalps.

Probable XI: Leneck Nakomo, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete (WK), Michael Mwamadi, Sami Sohail, Alick Kansonkho, Moazzam Baig (C), Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Mohamed Abdulla.

Lesotho vs Malawi Match Prediction

Lesotho have had a disastrous campaign so far and are low on confidence. Malawi are the stronger of the two teams and are the favorites to win the game.

Lesotho vs Malawi TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

