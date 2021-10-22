ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 20, Rwanda vs Malawi: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 20th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Rwanda will lock horns against Malawi. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host this clash.

This one is a mid-table clash. Rwanda are currently placed in third position with four points, having won two matches and lost as many as well. After losing their first two games, they have turned the tables around to win the following games. They defeated Lesotho convincingly in their last game.

It was a rain-curtailed game of 11-overs per side. Batting first, Rwanda posted 102 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers were fantastic while defending the target as they restricted Lesotho to 80, winning the game by 22 runs. They will be eager to repeat their performances in their next outing.

Malawi, meanwhile, are placed in fourth position behind Rwanda. They too have won two of the four games played and have four points under their belt. They won against the Seychelles in their last game and will look forward to keeping up the winning momentum.

On the back of a brilliant innings from Sami Sohail, Malawi posted 142 on the board. A good all-round performance in the second innings saw them defend the target successfully as the Seychelles could only manage to score 121. Malawi would have gained a lot of confidence from the win and will be raring to go against Rwanda on Friday.

Rwanda vs Malawi Match Details:

Match: Rwanda vs Malawi, Match 20, ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: October 22nd, 2021, Friday, 05:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda vs Malawi Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers go on a journey if they miss their mark. They have to be on their toes as the batters have enjoyed batting on this deck. We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue on Friday.

Rwanda vs Malawi Weather Forecast

The temperature on Friday is expected to range between 17 to 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on Friday and we might witness rain interruptions during the match.

Rwanda vs Malawi Probable XIs

Rwanda

The openers contributed with the bat last time around but Rwanda will be hoping for some healthy contributions from their middle-order batters. Emmanuel Sebareme was fantastic with the ball, picking up three wickets, and he will look to carry his good form forward. Don’t expect any change in the playing XI.

Probable XI

Orchide Tuyisenge, Subhasis Samal, Eric Niyomugabo, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Emmanuel Sebareme, Martin Akayezu, Bosco Tuyizere, Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Yvan Mitari.

Malawi

Sami Sohail (84*) and skipper Moazzam Baig (37*) helped Malawi post a competitive total on the board last time out. Mohamed Abdulla, Gershom Ntambalika, Moazzam Baig and Sami Sohail each picked up two wickets to defend the total successfully. Expect them to continue with the winning combination for their clash against Rwanda.

Probable XI

Gift Kansonkho, Donnex Kansonkho, Sami Sohail, Moazzam Baig (c), Chisomo Chete (wk), Michael Mwamadi, Leneck Nakomo, Alick Kansonkho, Chikondi Rice, Gershom Ntambalika, Mohamed Abdulla

Rwanda vs Malawi Match Prediction

Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. Bowlers from either side have stepped up in crunch situations and will look forward to repeating their performances in this outing.

Malawi have a good balance to their side and we expect them to come out on top against Rwanda on Friday.

Rwanda vs Malawi live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra