ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 21, Seychelles vs Uganda: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Seychelles and Uganda will square off in the 21st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda will host this encounter.

The Seychelles have struggled a bit in the competition. They have had an up-and-down ride so far, winning two of the five games played. The side are currently placed fifth in the points table with four points to their name. They won their last game against Eswatini comprehensively.

The Seychelles bowlers did a fine job of restricting Eswatini to 128 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up to chase down the total in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand. It was a good performance from the Seychelles and they will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

Uganda, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition so far. They sit comfortably at the top of the table, with 10 points to their name. Having won all five of their games, they will be riding with confidence.

In their last game, everyone in the side stepped up to complete a big win over Ghana. Asked to bat first, Uganda scored 176 in 20 overs and it was always going to be an uphill task for Ghana to chase this total. Uganda's bowlers then stepped up to knock Ghana over for 97, winning the game by 79 runs.

Seychelles vs Uganda Match Details:

Match: Seychelles vs Uganda, Match 21, ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: October 22nd 2021, Friday, 05:15 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Seychelles vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface will stay true throughout the match and the batters can hit it through the line while playing on this deck.

Seychelles vs Uganda Weather Forecast

The cloud cover will stay throughout the day with the temperature expected to hover between 17 to 27 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game on Friday.

Seychelles vs Uganda Probable XIs

Seychelles

Lalji Hirani was good with the ball for the Seychelles in their last game, picking up three wickets while Kelvin Deso also chipped in with two wickets. Stephen Madusanka and Mazharul Islam remained unbeaten on 43 and 32 to take their side home.

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for their game against Uganda.

Probable XI

Krishna Naidoo, Thiyagarajan Rajiv, Sivakumar Udhayan, Stephen Madusanka, Mazharul Islam, Lalji Hirani, Kelvin Deso, Shanmugasundaram Mohan (wk), Kaushal Patel (c), Sohail Rocket, Govind Kerai

Uganda

In their last game against Ghana, Saud Islam, who opened the batting, led the charge as he scored 67. The wickets were spread among bowlers with Dinesh Nakrani picking up three scalps.

Everyone has stepped up for them so far and they don't really have a reason to change their playing XI.

Probable XI

Saud Islam, Simon Sesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Seychelles vs Uganda Match Prediction

The Seychelles finally seem to have found the right combination and will look to carry the winning momentum forward. Meanwhile, table-toppers Uganda are on a roll in the competition. They are yet to lose a game so far and will be high on confidence.

Uganda look like a well-balanced unit and it won’t be a surprise if they go past the Seychelles unscathed on Friday.

Seychelles vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra