ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Nigeria vs Tanzania: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Two sides from the African region will be looking to fulfill their dreams of playing in the T20 World Cup as they meet in the opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday.

Four teams will be competing in the group, with the winner to secure a place in the World Cup Qualifiers ahead of the tournament.

Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams will come hard at their opponents searching for a win.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Tanzania, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Date and Time: November 17th, 2021, Wednesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Nigeria vs Tanzania Pitch Report

A fresh surface will be used for this fixture and it is expected to be a decent T20 wicket. However, it remains to be seen how the surface will behave. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Weather Forecast

Rain might play spoilsport on Wednesday as scattered thunderstorms are predicted with a 50% chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Nigeria

Former skipper Ademola Onikoyi will be leading the batting alongside Samuel Mba and Daniel Gim. Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, and Peter Aho are likely to lead the bowling unit for Nigeria.

Probable XI:

Ademola Onikoyi, Joseph Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Samuel Mba, Joshua Ayannaike, Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe (C), Chima Akachukwu, Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem

Tanzania

Skipper Abhik Patwa alongside Harsheed Chohan will lead the batting unit, while Jatinkumar Darji and Riziki Kiseto will be the key all-rounders. Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Arshan Jasani, and Jitin Singh will be handling the bowling duties for Tanzania.

Probable XI

Abhik Patwa (C), Harsheed Chohan, Kassim Nassoro, Salum Zumbe, Jatinkumar Darji, Riziki Kiseto, Omary Kitunda, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Arshan Jasani, Ally Kimote, Jitin Singh

Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Nigeria will enter this game as the favorites, given they have more experience of playing ICC tournaments than Tanzania. However, they have dropped their senior players ahead of the tournament and built a fresh side.

On the other hand, Tanzania have some proven players in their ranks, and they will be determined to achieve the unthinkable.

Prediction: Tanzania are expected to win this match.

Nigeria vs Tanzania live telecast details and channel list

TV - N/A

Online - Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee