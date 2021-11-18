ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Nigeria vs Uganda: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nigeria take on Uganda in match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center on November 18th, Thursday.

Nigeria have had a pretty disappointing start to their tournament, having lost both their matches so far in the tournament. They lost their tournament-opener to Tanzania by 6 wickets. Issac Okpe ( 23-ball 22) and Ashmit Shreshtha (30-ball 26) ensured some sort of respectability to the Nigerian total. Prosper Useni, Peter Aho, Issac Okpe and Ridwan Abdulkareem chipped in with one wicket each.

In their second game of the tournament, Uganda handed them a 12-run defeat in what was a rain-curtailed encounter. Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe and Prosper Useni took 2 wickets each, while Issac Okpe and Ridwan Abdulkareem chipped in with one wicket each. Ademola Onikoyi (27-ball 28) was their top-scorer.

Uganda have won 1 of their 2 games in the tournament so far. They lost their tournament-opener to Kenya by 1 run. Frank Nsubuga (2/7) and Riazat Ali Shah (2/27) were their top wicket-takers. Deusdedit Muhumza (48-ball 59) and Dinesh Nakrani (32-ball 67) were the top run-scorers, despite their heroics their team fell agonizingly short of the total.

In their second game of the tournament, Uganda registered a 12-run victory over Nigeria. Riazat Ali Shah (24-ball 39) and Dinesh Nakrani (22-ball 37) were their top run-scorers. Frank Nsubuga (1/27) was the lone wicket-taker in what was a rain-curtailed encounter.

Nigeria vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Uganda, Match 8 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Date: 18th November 2021.

Time: 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Rwanda.

Nigeria vs Uganda Weather Report

Intermittent spells of thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range from 16 to 26 degrees Celsius. Rain-interruptions are expected to be a feature of matchday.

Nigeria vs Uganda Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center is a good batting surface. The batters can play their shots at will. The bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths to keep the scoring-rate under check. The team that bats first will look to put up a 170-180 run total.

Nigeria vs Uganda Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c), Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Issac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshtha (wk), Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba.

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.

Nigeria vs Uganda Match Prediction

Uganda are a balanced side and have been in good form lately. Uganda are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Nigeria vs Uganda TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

