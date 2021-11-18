ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Tanzania vs Uganda: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Tanzania will lock horns with Uganda in the fifth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers on Wednesday.

Tanzania have made an explosive start to their campaign, and they will now look to keep their momentum going. They are sitting at the top of the points table with wins in their first two games. While they beat Nigeria by six wickets in their opening game, they defeated Kenya by 49 runs in the second.

Meanwhile, Uganda are second in the points table with one win and a loss after two matches. They lost their opening game to Kenya by one run, but came back strongly to defeat Nigeria by 12 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected fixture. They will try to build some momentum now by winning consecutive games.

Tanzania vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Tanzania vs Uganda, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Date and Time: November 18th, 2021, Thursday; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City.

Tanzania vs Uganda Pitch Report

It has been a decent wicket so far. But the bowlers have had the upper hand in the first two matches played here. The team winning the toss should look to chase here.

Tanzania vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms with 40% chance of precipitation are expected on Thursday. The temperature is likely to hover between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Tanzania vs Uganda Probable XIs

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa and Ivan Selemani are likely to open the batting for Tanzania, while Arshan Jasani, Jitin Singh and Kassim Nassoro should follow them in the middle order. Riziki Kiseto, Ally Kimote and Salum Zumbe should lead their bowling charge.

Probable XI: Abhik Patwa (C), Ivan Selemani, Arshan Jasani, Jitin Singh, Kassim Nassoro, Harsheed Chohan, Salum Jumbe, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Ally Kimote, Riziki Kiseto, Nasibu Mapunda.

Uganda

Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi are expected to bat at the top for Uganda. Ronak Patel, alongside Deusdedit Muhumuza and Riazat Ali Shah, should form the rest of the batting order. Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani and Henry Ssenyondo will likely take care of bowling duties.

Probable XI: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (C), Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.

Tanzania vs Uganda Match Prediction

Tanzania have surprised with dominant displays in their first two matches. They are now the favourites to advance to the final World Cup qualifiers. They beat an experienced Kenya side in their last game, and will now look to topple Uganda.

Meanwhile, Uganda managed to bounce back with a win by beating Nigeria in their previous game. However, they have a tough job in hand if they wish to beat Tanzania.

Prediction: Tanzania are expected to win this match.

Tanzania vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

