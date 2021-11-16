ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Uganda vs Nigeria: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Uganda will take on Nigeria in Match No.3 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers on 17th November, Wednesday.

Uganda are a balanced side. Their recent form has been impeccable, and they are unbeaten in their last 5 T20Is. Ronak Patel and Simon Sseazi have been valuable assets to them with bats in hand, averaging 35.0 and 41.1 respectively in the shortest format of the game. Dinesh Nakrani (36 wickets in 20 games) and Gerald Mubiru (13 wickets in 14 games) have been their dependable bowlers.

Uganda will look to make a flying start to the tournament, playing their opener against Kenya followed up by the match against Nigeria. Uganda are a superior side on paper and should be able to beat both their upcoming opponents if they continue to play a good brand of cricket.

Nigeria are a decent team and have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in the past. Ashmit Shreshtha has been a dependable player for them, behind the wickets as well as with the bat in hand. Skipper Sylvester Okpe has been their go-to bowler, having picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches.

Nigeria need to step-up their performances and bring their A game if they aspire to beat an in-form Ugandan outfit.

Uganda vs Nigeria Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Nigeria, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021.

Date: 17th November 2021.

Time: 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Uganda vs Nigeria Weather Report

Intermittent thunderstorms are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain-interruptions could play spoilsport.

Uganda vs Nigeria Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface. There is something on offer for the slower bowlers. The batsmen need to take their time and get their eye in. Anywhere around the 169-run mark is a good total on this surface.

Uganda vs Nigeria Probable XIs

Uganda

Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusddit Muhumza (c), Gerald Mubiru, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamire.

Nigeria

Segun Olayinka, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Joshua Ayannike (c), Daniel Gim, Joseph Adedeji, Issac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Chima Akachukwu, Rasheed Abolarin, Ridwan Abdulkareem.

Uganda vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Uganda are a pretty settled side and are in good form having won each of their last 5 T20I games. Uganda are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Uganda vs Nigeria TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

