ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B will commence on November 2. The last match of the qualifiers will be played on the November 7.

The competition will feature five teams, who will be competing for a single spot in the regional qualifiers. Uganda topped Group A to make their way into the regional qualifiers alongside Kenya and Nigeria.

Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Tanzania are the five nations competing in the event. It will be contested in a round-robin format, with each team facing each other once.

The tournament will feature ten games, and will be hosted by the Rwanda Cricket Association. All the matches will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Tuesday, November 2

Botswana vs Sierra Leone, 12:45 PM

Mozambique vs Tanzania, 5:15 PM

Wednesday, November 3

Cameroon vs Mozambique, 12:45 PM

Sierra Leone vs Tanzania, 5:15 PM

Friday, November 5

Botswana vs Cameroon, 12:45 PM

Mozambique vs Sierra Leone, 5:15 PM

Saturday, November 6

Botswana vs Mozambique, 12:45 PM

Cameroon vs Tanzania, 5:15 PM

Sunday, November 7

Cameroon vs Sierra Leone, 12:45 PM

Botswana vs Tanzania, 5:15 PM.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch all matches of the competition via Fancode app or website.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B 2021: Squads

Botswana

Karabo Motlhanka, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Khumalo, Dhruv Maisuria, Rod Mbaiwa, Valentine Mbazo, Mmoloki Mooketsi, James Moses, Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Katlo Piet, Adithiya Rangaswamy, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose.

Cameroon

Protais Abanda, Julien Abega, Roland Amah, Abdoulaye Aminou, Sun Assengong, Alexis Balla, Maxwell Fru, Dipita Loic, Andre Malouck, Appolinaire Mengoumou, Faustin Mpegna, Narcisse Ndouteng, Charles Ondoa, Idriss Tchakou, Alain Toube, Bruno Toube.

Mozambique

Jose Bulele, Frederico Carava, Filipe Cossa, Francisco Couana, Santana Dima, Gomes Gomes, Joao Huo, Zefanias Matsinhe, Agostinho Navicha, Titos Nhambhau, Shelton Nhavotso, Lourenço Simango, Lourenco Solomone, Gerito Sopinho, Vieira Tembo.

Sierra Leone

Lansana Lamin, Abu Kamara, Chernoh Bah, John Bangura, Samuel Conteh, Edmond Ernest, Abass Gbla, Arvind Kerai, Mohammad Shamshad Khan, Zahid Khan, Miniru Kpaka, Ibrahim Mansaray, Osman Sankoh, George Sesay, Sulaiman Tarawally, Solomon Williams.

Tanzania

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Abhik Patwa, Harsheed Chohan, Jatinkumar Darji, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Arshan Jasani, Salum Jumbe, Issa Kikasi, Ally Kimote, Riziki Kiseto, Omary Kitunda, Nasibu Mapunda, Kassim Nassoro, Ivan Selemani, Jitin Singh, Sanjay Kumar Thakor.

Edited by Bhargav