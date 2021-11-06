ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final Match 1, Belize vs USA: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Belize and USA will cross swords in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2021 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Belize National Cricket Association has been an affiliate member of the ICC since 1997 and in 2019 the side gained international status in T20 cricket. The side has played only one T20I so far against Mexico. Opener Aaron Muslar is one of the players to watch out for. He can even bowl his four-over quota.

The United States of America cricket team has been one of the most improved sides of late. Led by Monank Patel, they have been impressive. Though they won just two encounters in eight T20Is, the USA took the game deep in most of the encounters. With a lot of big games coming up, the USA will start the tournament as strong favorites.

Belize vs USA Match Details

Match: Belize vs USA, Match 1

Date and Time: November 7, 2021, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, West Indies

Belize vs USA Weather Report

The weather in Antigua is partially cloudy and there’s no rain expected during match time. Both sides would love to play in these conditions.

Belize vs USA Pitch Report

Coolidge Cricket Ground’s surface is a bit sticky. The last T20I played between Sri Lanka and West Indies at this venue produced a low-scoring affair. Chasing teams have a good winning record at this venue.

Belize vs USA Probable XIs

Belize: Aaron Muslar, Andrew Banner, Garret Banner, Kenton Young (c), Nathan Banner, Herbert Banner, Glenford Banner, Glenroy Reynolds, Andrew Banner, Bernan Stephenson, Muhammad Zaghlool

USA: Monank Patel (c, wk), Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron

Belize vs USA Match Prediction

The USA will have big names like Ali Khan, who played in the IPL and CPL. Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron and Xavier Marshall are the other players to watch out for. All of them have good experience of playing at the big stage and will play a key role for their side.

Belize vs USA TV Channel and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Online: Fan Code

