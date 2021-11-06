ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final Match 2, Bahamas vs Canada: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Bahamas and Canada will square off in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2021 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, West Indies on November 7, Sunday.

Former Afghanistan head coach Andy Moles has been roped in to oversee Bahamas men’s team for the upcoming Qualifiers tournament and the side has several talented players with a good blend of youth and experience. The Bahamas will be eager to start the tournament on a winning note.

Canada have played a total of 31 T20Is so far, winning just 12 of them while losing 17. They will be itching to improve their track record going into this game. Canada have a lot of match-winners coming back into the side. One is Saad Bin Zafar, who has an average of over 16 with the ball.

Bahamas vs Canada Match Details

Match: Bahamas vs Canada, Match 2

Date and Time: November 7, 2021, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, West Indies

Bahamas vs Canada Weather Report

The Antigua weather is a blessing for both batters and bowlers. The humidity will be pretty low and the temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius without any rain interruption.

Bahamas vs Canada Pitch Report

The wicket has hosted a lot of international and CPL games earlier. Interestingly, bowlers found their fair share in the middle overs with the pitch turning out to be slow as the innings progressed. Chasing might be a little tricky for batters.

Bahamas vs Canada Probable XIs

Bahamas: Gregory Taylor (c), Jonathan Barry, Festus Benn (wk), Renford Davson, Marlon Graham, Sandeep Goud, Antonio Harris, Everette Haven, Roderick Mitchell, Junior Scott, Orlando Stuart

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Dillon Heyliger, Jatinderpal Matharu, Shreyas Movva, Hiral Patel, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Aaditya Varadharajan

Bahamas vs Canada Prediction

Canada have a lot of experience on the big stage and would be keen to handle the pressure situation well. They are expected to come out victorious in this encounter over the Bahamas.

Bahamas vs Canada TV Channel and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Online: Fan Code

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

