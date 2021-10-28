ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 10, Kuwait vs Qatar: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report 

Kuwait take on Qatar in the ICC World T20 Asia A Qualifier at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Kuwait have two wins from three games in the ICC World T20 Asia A Qualifier. They are coming off a win against the Maldives in their previous match.

Kuwait bowled out the Maldives out for a paltry score of 103, bowling first. It was a combined effort by the bowlers to set the game up for them. The batters also ensured that they got the job done with ease. 12 overs was all they needed to get past the line. It was an easy five-wicket win for Kuwait eventually.

Qatar lost their first game in the ICC World T20 Asia A Qualifier to Bahrain. However, they have been on a two-match winning streak ever since. They beat the Maldives and Saudi Arabia in successive games.

Qatar's previous ICC World T20 Asia A Qualifier game against Saudi Arabia resulted in a five-wicket win. Batting first, Saudi posted 130/9 on the board. Qatar took their time and comfortably chased it down. They had two deliveries and five wickets to spare in the end.

Kuwait vs Qatar Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs Qatar, Match 10, ICC World T20 Asia A Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 29th, 2021, Friday, 3:40 PM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Kuwait vs Qatar Pitch Report

The wicket is decent for batting. The ball comes onto the bat nicely on this surface. However, there haven't been any scores above the 160-mark. Therefore, it should be an even contest.

Kuwait vs Qatar Weather Forecast

The weather is clear with bright sunshine. There is no prediction for rain. The temperature will range between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Kuwait vs Qatar Probable 11s

Kuwait

Adnan Irees picked up three wickets against the Maldives. Skipper Mohammed Aslam, Edson Silva and Nawaf Ahmed scalped two each. Edson Silva also scored 58 off just 29 deliveries.

Probable 11:

Mohammed Aslam(c), Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Fakhr, Bilal Tahir, Nawaf Ahmed, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar(wk), Shiraz Khan, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Edson Silva.

Qatar

Skipper Iqbal Hussain picked up two wickets in the last match, while Muhammad Murad bagged three. Imal Liyanage top-scored with 44 against Saudi Arabia. They are unlikely to change the winning combination.

Probable 11: Iqbal Hussain (c), Mohammed Rizlan(wk), Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Murad, Andri Berenger.

Kuwait vs Qatar Match Prediction

Both teams have won two of their three games so far. They look evenly matched and it should be an interesting battle.

Kuwait vs Qatar live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee