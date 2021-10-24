ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 3, Bahrain vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers sees Bahrain locking horns with Kuwait at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Bahrain made a winning start to the competition. They defeated Qatar comprehensively in their first game and will look forward to carrying the winning momentum forward. After restricting Qatar to 133 with the ball, the batters did a fine job of chasing down the total in the 14th over with eight wickets in hand. A 106-run opening stand helped them complete a dominant win over the hosts.

Kuwait, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the competition. Kuwait made their international debut back in 1979 but haven’t featured consistently. They played their first-ever T20I on January 20, 2019, against the Maldives after being granted full T20I status by the ICC in 2018.

Since then, Kuwait have played 15 T20Is, winning seven and losing six of them. They have also been part of two tied contests. Mohammed Aslam will be leading the side in the Qualifiers.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Kuwait, Match 3, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 24th, 2021, Sunday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Bahrain vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. However, spinners from both sides will play a major role as the surface will assist the slow bowlers. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

The temperature on Sunday is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to stay humid throughout the day.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Probable XIs

Bahrain

Sathaiya Veerapathiran and Abdul Majid were brilliant with the ball in the first game, picking up two wickets apiece. Muhammad Younis (82) and Sarfaraz Ali (42) were good at the top of the order to help them chase down 134. Don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI: Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Junaid Aziz, Haider Ali Butt, Anasim Khan (c), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Ammad Uddin, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Imran Ali (wk)

Kuwait

Kuwait have several promising players on their side. They will be looking to kick off the tournament on a winning note.

Probable XI: Mohammed Aslam (c), Nawaf Ahmed, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Naveed Fakhr, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Usman Waheed

Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Prediction

After winning their opening game, Bahrain will be high on confidence. It was a good all-round performance from them. Kuwait will be playing their first game of the competition and need to be at their best to challenge Bahrain.

Bahrain will come with a winning momentum and it won’t be a surprise if they go past Kuwait unscathed.

Bahrain vs Kuwait live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee