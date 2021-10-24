ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 4, Qatar vs Maldives: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The hosts Qatar lock horns with the Maldives in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers. West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host this encounter.

Qatar didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They suffered a heavy loss against Bahrain in their opening game and will be looking to bounce back in their next match.

After being asked to bat first by Bahrain, the hosts struggled as they could only manage to score 133 after losing five wickets. The bowlers then failed to make breakthroughs as Bahrain chased down the total with eight wickets in hand in the 14th over. The hosts will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next fixture.

The Maldives too suffered a loss in their opening game. Saudi Arabia were too good for the Maldives as they completed a comprehensive win the other day. The Maldives need to be at their best to bounce back in the competition.

Batting first, the Maldives’ batters put up a poor show with the bat as they only managed to score 98 in their 20 overs. They lost nine wickets as none of the batters could adapt to the conditions. It was a cakewalk for Saudi Arabia as they chased down the total in the 16th over, winning the game by seven wickets.

Qatar vs Maldives Match Details

Match: Qatar vs Maldives, Match 4, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 24th 2021, Sunday, 03:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs Maldives Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit it through the line once they get set. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Qatar vs Maldives Weather Forecast

The temperature on Sunday is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and we can expect a full game on Sunday.

Qatar vs Maldives Probable XIs

Qatar

The top-order batters failed to contribute in their first match. Zaheer Ibrahim looked good lower down the order but needs some healthy contributions from other batters in their next outing.

Probable XI: Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Iqbal Hussain (c), Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Murad

Maldives

The batters failed miserably in their opening game and need to step up in their next match against Qatar. The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the modest total.

Probable XI: Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Mohamed Rishwan, Wedage Malinda, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ibrahim Rizan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Leem Shafeeg

Qatar vs Maldives Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective opening games. But batters from both sides have struggled and need to step up in their next fixture.

Qatar look strong on paper as compared to Maldives and should come out on top on Sunday.

Qatar vs Maldives live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

