ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 9, Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers sees Bahrain square off against Saudi Arabia at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Bahrain, led by Anasim Khan, are sitting pretty on top of the points table with four points from three games. They started their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Qatar, but slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Kuwait.

In their previous game, they defeated Maldives by seven wickets.

After electing to field first, Bahrain restricted the Maldives to 88 for nine in 20 overs. Bahrain batters made light work of the run-chase, tracking the target down with 13 overs to spare.

The win also got their net run rate to 1.942, the best among the participating teams.

Saudi Arabia, led by Abdul Ghaffar, on the other hand, started their sojourn on a tremendous note as they beat Kuwait and Bahrain in a pretty comprehensive manner.

In their previous game, Qatar beat them by five balls after chasing 132 in 19.4 overs.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia, Match 9, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 28, 2021, Thursday, 03:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been decent for batting and a competitive game seems to be in store. The pacers and spinners may also extract something from the track.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

Conditions will mostly be sunny and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 30s.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Bahrain

Muhammad Younis is their leading run-scorer with 126 runs and a top score of an unbeaten 82. Other batters haven’t quite stepped up. Anasim Khan is their leading wicket-taker with five scalps.

Probable XI

Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Ammad Uddin, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Anasim Khan (c), Junaid Aziz, Haider Butt, Prashant Kurup, Imran Ali (wk), Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed

Saudi Arabia

Faisal Khan is the leading run-scorer for Saudi Arabia, having notched 120 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 160. Imran Arif and Abdul Wahid have picked up four wickets each.

Probable XI

Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Ghaffar (c), Usman Quddusi, Imran Arif, Abdul Wahid, Zain-ul-Abidin, Mohammed Shaikh, Sarfraz Butt (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Imran Yousaf

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction

Saudi Arabia have been fairly decent, but Bahrain look a stronger unit. Bahrain should be able to come out trumps.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar