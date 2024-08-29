ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Malaysia will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024 from August 30 to September 9. Bayuemas Oval in Pandamaran and UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi are the two host venues for the tournament.

The upcoming tournament forms part of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, and Singapore are the seven teams who will compete against each other.

At the end of the tournament, the top two teams will progress to the regional final where they will compete alongside Nepal and Oman, who qualified directly from the previous T20 World Cup, along with two additional teams from sub-regional qualifier B.

The captains named for each team are Nizakat Khan (Hong Kong), Azyan Farhath (Maldives), Htet Lin Aung (Myanmar), Manpreet Singh (Singapore), Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan (Mongolia), Mohammed Aslam (Kuwait), and Syed Aziz (Malaysia). Manpreet Singh and Syed Aziz also serve as wicketkeepers for their respective teams.

On that note, let’s look at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024 schedule & match timings.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, August 30

Match 1 - Malaysia vs Maldives, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Hong Kong vs Myanmar, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 3 - Kuwait vs Mongolia, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 11:15 AM

Saturday, August 31

Match 4 - Maldives vs Singapore, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 5 - Malaysia vs Myanmar, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Hong Kong vs Mongolia, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 11:15 AM

Monday, September 2

Match 7 - Hong Kong vs Singapore, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 8 - Kuwait vs Maldives, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 11:15 AM

Match 9 - Mongolia vs Myanmar, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 11:15 AM

Tuesday, September 3

Match 10 - Hong Kong vs Maldives, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 11 - Kuwait vs Myanmar, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 11:15 AM

Match 12 - Malaysia vs Singapore, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 11:15 AM

Thursday, September 5

Match 13 - Malaysia vs Kuwait, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 14 - Mongolia vs Singapore, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 15 - Maldives vs Myanmar, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 11:15 AM

Friday, September 6

Match 16 - Maldives vs Mongolia, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 17 - Kuwait vs Singapore, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 18 - Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 11:15 AM

Monday, September 9

Match 19 - Myanmar vs Singapore, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran - 7:00 AM

Match 20 - Malaysia vs Mongolia, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 7:00 AM

Match 21 - Hong Kong vs Kuwait, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia - 11:15 AM

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024 won't be broadcast live on television in India.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024: Full Squads

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Martin Coetzee, Babar Hayat, Rajab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora

Maldives

Azyan Farhath (c), Umar Adam (vc), Mabsar Abdulla, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Hassan, Piyal Kumar, Mohamed Miuvaan, Azin Rafeeq, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Shiyam, Ali Shunan

Myanmar

Htet Lin Aung (c), Thuya Aung, Myat Thu Aung, Khin Aye (wk), Paing Danu, Aung Ko Ko, Swann Htet Ko Ko (wk), Htet Lin Do, Nay Lin Htun, Ko Ko Lin Thu, Lwin Maw, Nyeing Cham Soe, Ye Naing Tun, Pyae Phyo Wai

Singapore

Manpreet Singh (c & wk), Janak Prakash (vc), Vinoth Baskaran, Harsha Bhardwaj, Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Amartya Kaul, Arjun Mutreja, Anish Paraam, Akshay Puri, Raoul Sharma, Will Simpson

Mongolia

Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan (c), Temuulen Amarmend, Enkhbat Batkhuyag, Turbold Batjargal, Gandemberel Ganbold, Sodbileg Gantulga, Davaasuren Jamyansuren, Od Lutbayar (wk), Bat-Yalalt Namsrai, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Sanchir Natsagdorj, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Mohan Vivekanandan

Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ilyas Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed, Nawaf Ahmed, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathief, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Yasin Patel, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Umar

Malaysia

Syed Aziz (C&Wk), Muhammad Amir, Azri Azhar, Ahmed Aqeel, Ahmed Faiz, Rizwan Haider, Ainool Hafizs, Aslam Khan, Sharvin Muniandy, Rajkumar Rajendran, Pavandeep Singh, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Ahmad Zubaidi

