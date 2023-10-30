On October 31st, Tuesday, Bahrain and Hong Kong are set to face off in the sixth match of Group B during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will host the match.

Bahrain suffered a five-wicket loss against UAE in their very first game of the Asia Qualifier Final 2023. Having put to bat first, the openers failed to perform and got dismissed at six runs each. Sohail Ahmed’s 28, Haider Butt’s 59*, and Junaid Aziz’s 25 led their side to a mere target of 135 runs.

In response, the UAE batters chased down the objective in the 19th over. Bahrain’s bowlers also bowled well to pick up five wickets but this was insufficient to restrict the opposition.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong had a perfect start as they hammered Kuwait in the opening match. In the first innings, Martin Coetzee played a match-winning knock of 81 runs in 48 deliveries. He was assisted by Nizakat Khan’s 25 and Babar Hayat’s 31.

Aizaz Khan took a three-wicket haul in the second half with Ehsan Khan and Ayush Shukla taking a couple of wickets each. The overall bowling performance helped Hong Kong to hold Kuwait at 150/8.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Hong Kong, Group B, Match 6

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The wicket at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu is bowling-friendly. Batters can score runs at pace in the early half while the bowlers will surely dominate in both halves. In the last two games, the average first-innings score was around 150-155 runs.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Weather Report:

On Tuesday morning, Kathmandu is waking up to a cool 14°C with a 4% chance of rain, and 87% humidity.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Bahrain

Umer Toor (c), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar.

Hong Kong

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c & wk), Ayush Shukla, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Hong Kong and Bahrain have met only once in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in March 2023 where the former won by 15 runs. Bahrain have been doing well in the recent T20 matches, winning three of the last five games. On the other hand, Hong Kong has a contrasting record, losing three out of the past five games.

Bahrain lost their first game while Hong Kong started their campaign with a win against Kuwait which must have given them some confidence.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match

Bahrain vs Hong Kong live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode