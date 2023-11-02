ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Bahrain vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will be played between Bahrain and Kuwait on November 2.

Bahrain have had an impressive tournament so far with 1 win out of their 2 matches. Their first match was against UAE which they lost by a margin of 5 wickets. Having been put to bat first, Bahrain put up a below-par total of 135/6. This was comfortably chased down by UAE with 10 balls to spare.

In the next match, however, Bahrain staged a comeback by upsetting the higher-ranked Hong Kong, winning the match by 20 runs. Having been put to bat again, Bahrain put up a modest total of 146, courtesy of a knock of 62 by Imran Ali Butt. In the second innings, the bowlers came up with a brilliant performance, bowling out Hong Kong for just 126.

Kuwait, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the tournament, losing both the matches they have played so far. In the first match, they faced Hong Kong to whom they lost by a margin of 16 runs. Hong Kong scored 166/6 in their innings. In reply, Kuwait’s batters failed to deliver, managing only 150/8 in reply.

In the second match, Kuwait faced UAE and lost by a margin of 5 wickets. Having won the toss and choosing to bat, Kuwait could manage only a paltry total of 88/8. This was chased down by UAE with 34 balls to spare.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Kuwait, Match 12, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Thursday, 1 pm IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Stadium

Bahrain vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground slightly favors teams batting second, with 6 out of 10 T20I matches played there having been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score is 152.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Weather Report

The weather is expected to be good with sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 36% and there is no chance of rain.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Probable XIs:

Bahrain:

Umer Imtiaz (c), Imran Anwer, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Ali Butt (w), Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Satya Rumesh, Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar, Ali Dawood, Abdul Abbasi

Kuwait:

Diju Xavier, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usmanghani Ibrahim Patel (w), Bilal Tahrir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Sayed Monib, Yasin Ishak Patel, Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathif, Mohamed Shafeeq.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Prediction

After registering an upset win over Hong Kong, Bahrain will be brimming with confidence and will be aiming to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, for Kuwait, this match is a must-win to have a chance at qualification. While the gap between these 2 sides isn’t a lot, Bahrain will have the edge due to their good bowling unit

Prediction: Bahrain are expected to win this match.

Bahrain vs Kuwait live streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

