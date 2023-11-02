ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Hong Kong vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The fifth match of Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will be played between Hong Kong and UAE in Kathmandu on Thursday, November 2.

UAE have had a fabulous start to the tournament, registering wins in both of their matches so far. In the first match, they defeated Bahrain by five wickets and 10 balls to spare.

They next took on Kuwait whom they defeated by five wickets. Having been asked to field first, UAE restricted Bahrain to 88/8. They chased down the target in 14.2 overs to top the Group B points table.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong have had a mixed tournament so far, with one victory as many losses. In the first match, they defeated Kuwait by 16 runs to start their tournament with a bang. Next up, they faced Bahrain and restricted them to 146 in 19.3 overs.

In response, Hong Kong were bundled out for 126 runs in 19.1 overs, losing the game by 20 runs.

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs UAE, Match 10, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Thursday, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Stadium

Hong Kong vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground slightly favors the batters, with teams chasing having a 60 percent win ratio at this venue. Thus, both captains will look to bowl first upon winning the toss. The average first innings score is 152.

Hong Kong vs UAE Weather Report

The weather is expected to be good with sunny skies. However, the temperature could dip to a low of 14 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 55 percent with no chances of rain.

Hong Kong vs UAE Probable XIs

Hong Kong:

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

UAE:

Khalid Shah, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Ali Naseer, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE have won both matches they've placed so far and have made it to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be shaky after the upset loss to Bahrain.

In the recently concluded Tri-Nation T20I Series, both teams met each other twice and won a match each. However, UAE has a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head against Hong Kong and thus might win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: UAE to win the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Hong Kong vs UAE live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode