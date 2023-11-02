ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Nepal vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The ninth match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Finals 2023 will be played between Nepal and Oman. The Group A fixture will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 2.

Both teams will be playing their final league stage match of this tournament. The last encounter between these two teams was in the previous edition of the tournament, where Nepal won the match by nine wickets.

Oman, meanwhile, have won their last five T20Is, while Nepal have won four out of their last five games. Both teams are fighting to finish atop the Group A standings, despite having booked a berth in the semi-finals.

Nepal head into the game on the back of a clinical win against Malaysia. The hosts restricted Malaysia to 166 runs, riding on medium pacer Abinash Bihara's four-wicket haul.

Nepal chased the target with ease, courtesy of a 25-ball fifty by Kushal Malla. Kushal Bhurtel (43 off 25) and Aasif Sheikh (32 off 23) also chipped in with significant contributions to help the team secure a six-wicket win.

Oman, on the other hand, registered the highest total of this tournament so far in their previous outing against Singapore. They scored 174/6 on the back of Aqib Ilyas' quickfire 63 off 35 balls. The bowlers performed well as a unit. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt grabbed two wickets each, helping Oman win the match by 22 runs.

Nepal vs Oman Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Oman, Group A - Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Wednesday, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal

Nepal vs Oman Pitch Report

The wicket at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground looks slow and can turn a bit. Teams will look to bat first to put a decent score on board as the pitch is expected to further slow down during the second half of the game.

The average first innings score is 158 and the average second innings score is 136.

Nepal vs Oman Weather Forecast

The sky will be clear throughout the morning and fans are likely to witness a full 40 overs game without any interruptions. There will be a slight amount of breeze during the start of the game.

The temperature will be low as it will hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Oman Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Abinash Bohara.

Oman:

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Fayyaz Butt, and Bilal Khan.

Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction

Nepal and Oman have faced each other four times so far in T20Is. The former has emerged victorious three times, while the latter has won once. Nepal are the favorites to win this match, as records speak in favor of the hosts.

Ace leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be the X-factor for Nepal in the middle overs.

Prediction: Nepal to win the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode