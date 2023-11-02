ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Singapore vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will be played between Singapore and Malaysia. The match will take place in Nepal on Thursday, November 2.

Singapore have had a poor start to the tournament, having lost both their matches so far. In the first match, they faced hosts Nepal and lost the match by eight wickets.

Their second outing was against Oman, who are atop the Group B standings. Batting first, Oman posted a total of 174/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Singapore could manage to score only 152 runs for the loss of eight wickets. The former won the match by 22 runs, handing Singapore their second loss of the tournament.

Malaysia, on the other hand, are also yet to open their account in the tournament. They lost their opening fixture against Oman by 32 runs. Having been asked field first, Malaysia put up a respectable bowling performance, restricting Oman to 153/6. However, their batters could muster only 121/8 in return.

In the next match, they faced hosts Nepal and opted to bat first. They put up a decent total of 165/9 on the board. However, that wasn't enough to stop Nepal as the hosts chased down the target with a couple of overs to spare.

Singapore vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: Singapore vs Malaysia, Match 11, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Thursday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Singapore vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University Ground will slightly favor teams batting first, with 11 out of 21 T20I matches played on this ground having been won by the defending team. The average first innings score here is 157.

Singapore vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be perfect for a cricket match with sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 46% and there are no chances of rain.

Singapore vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Singapore:

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Amartya Kaul, Manpreet Singh (w), Janak Prakash, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Thilipan Omaidurai, Anantha Krishna, Akshay Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh

Malaysia:

Syed Aziz (w), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh

Singapore vs Malaysia Match Prediction

With both Singapore and Malaysia having lost both their matches, they are out of contention to qualify for the semifinals.

Malaysia are favorites to win this match due to their star-studded bowling lineup. They are also ranked higher in the ICC T20I ranking with a ranking of 25 against Singapore’s 36.

Prediction: Malaysia to win match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Singapore vs Malaysia live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode