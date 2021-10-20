ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 11, Germany vs Italy: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The penultimate league stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers will pit Germany against Italy on Thursday, October 21, at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Germany have had a decent campaign so far and currently sit second in the points table with three wins to their name from five fixtures. Italy, on the other hand, are placed third with just two wins to their name.

Germany come into this match on the back of a win against a weak Denmark side. Batting first, the German side posted 119 runs on the board, losing five wickets in the process.

Denmark came quite close to chasing the target down. However, the German bowlers held their nerve and got over the line. They bowled the Denmark side out for 107 runs, handing them a 12-run defeat in the end.

Meanwhile, Italy were beaten by a formidable Jersey outfit. After being invited to bat first, Italy managed to post only 100 runs on the board as their batters failed to put in a decent performance.

It was a cakewalk for Jersey as they comfortably chased down the target in the nineteenth over with eight wickets in hand. Italy will need to put in an improved performance if they are to get the better of Germany in this contest.

Germany vs Italy Match Details

Match: Germany vs Italy, Match 11, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 21, 2021 (Thursday) at 1:45 pm IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Germany vs Italy Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has provided assistance to the bowlers. So far, many sides have been unable to adapt to the conditions and get the big runs. The team batting first will look to post a target of around the 130-run mark.

Germany vs Italy Weather Forecast

Temperatures will range around the 22 degree Celsius mark and will be on the rise as the game progresses. There will be no chance of rain and a complete, uninterrupted game is on the cards.

Germany vs Italy Probable XIs

Germany

Germany have had a brilliant run in this tournament and will be looking to get another win under their belt. They emerged victorious over Italy in the reverse-fixture and will look to replicate that performance.

Probable XI: Michael Richardson (wk), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi, Elam Bharathi.

Italy

Italy are placed third and will need to beat Germany by a pretty big margin if they are to break into the top-two. Expect the Italians to give it their all and they will certainly hope that their batters put in a better performance in this fixture.

Probable XI: Gian-Piero Meade, Grant Stewart, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gareth Berg (c), Amir Sharif, Nikolai Smith, Jamie Greassi, Madupa Fernando, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh.

Germany vs Italy Match Prediction

A cracker of a contest is on the cards and one can expect both sides to come out all guns blazing. With a better track record in this tournament, expect the Germans to claim victory over Italy.

Germany vs Italy Live Telecast Details and Channel List

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra