ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 12, Denmark vs Jersey: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match No. 12 of the T20 World Cup European Qualifiers will see Denmark go head-to-head against Jersey on October 21.

Denmark have found themselves in a tough spot, with no wins in the tournament so far. They will want to end on a high but they are up against a tough opponent, Jersey, who are on top of the table, having won all five of their games so far.

Batting has been the biggest worry so far for Denmark. Their top order hasn’t been firing all throughout the Qualifiers and has been the reason they find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Jersey has had opposite fortunes in the Qualifiers as they’ve won all the five games they’ve played. In their last game against Denmark, they will want to have one last laugh as well.

Their bowling has been quite sensational and Charles Perchard, the skipper, has led from the front. They also have Dominic Blampied and Benjamin Ward who have been amongst the wickets throughout the Qualifiers.

Denmark vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Jersey, Match 12, T20 World Cup European Qualifiers.

Date and Time: October 21th, 2021, Thursday, 6:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Denmark vs Jersey Weather Report

Almeria has beautiful weather conditions tomorrow. There’s no chance of rain but there’s a bit of cloud cover which shouldn't affect the game too much.

Denmark vs Jersey Pitch Report

The batters haven't found the going easy on this surface as bowling has done all the talking in most of the games. If the batters spend time in the middle, they can go big later on.

Denmark vs Jersey Probable XI

Denmark

Denmark will want to finish this Qualifier round on a high with a win under their belt. They haven’t had the best of outings so far and a win here will boost their morale.

Probable XI: Zameer Khan (WK), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bilal Aftab Ahmad, Saif Ahmad, Absar Khan, Shakerullah Safi, Lucky Ali, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

Jersey

Jersey have been sensational, having won all their games so far, and they will want to continue the momentum. Their bowling has been on the spot ever since the start of the Qualifiers. The key bowler in their line-up is their skipper, Charles Perchard who’s performed in many occasions along with Benjamin Ward as well.

Harrison Carlyon has been their mainstay with the bat and the middle order, consisting of Zak Tribe and Jonty Jenner, has also contributed. Down the order they have Benjamin Ward as well.

Probable XI: Domini Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford(WK), Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard©, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

Denmark vs Jersey Match Prediction

Jersey clearly are the favorites entering this contest. They have multiple players who can turn up when the team needs them and that’s why this is going to be an uphill task for Denmark.

If the Danes stick to their basics and stay disciplined in addition to finding some spark, the result could go in their favor.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra