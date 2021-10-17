ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 6, Italy vs Germany: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Italy will take on Germany in an enticing mid-table clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier on Sunday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Germany as well as Italy have had decent campaigns in the tournament so far, with each side managing a win apiece from two games. However, Germany are second, courtesy of a superior net run-rate of +0.216 compared to Italy's -0.715.

Germany were unable to kick off their campaign on a winning note, as they lost to a formidable Jersey side by just four runs. The Germans failed to hold their nerves, and were unable to get over the line in that game. However, they made a riveting comeback in their next games, comprehensively beating a weak Denmark side by six wickets to move to second in the points table.

Italy, meanwhile, started off their campaign with a win, beating Denmark by six wickets. They were unable to keep the winning momentum going in their next game, though, enduring an absolute hammering against Jersey. So this contest between Germany and Italy could go a long way in deciding which team finishes in the top two.

Italy vs Germany Match Details

Match: Italy vs Germany, Match 6, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 17, 2021 (Sunday) at 06:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Italy vs Germany Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs ground provides assistance to the bowlers. Batters will need to be cautious in their approach and look to settle in before playing their shots. A total of around 140 runs should be enough to defend on this pitch.

Italy vs Germany Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hot and humid on Sunday, with temperatures nearing the 24-degree Celsius mark. There is a very low chance of rain, so an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

Italy vs Germany Probable XIs

Italy

Italy have had a decent campaign so far. They will hope that their batters would step up and provide some much-needed support to their bowlers, who have done well to keep the opposition under check.

Probable XI: Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Jamie Grassi, Gareth Berg (c), Grant Stewart, Manpreet Singh (wk), Madupa Fernando, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Damith Kosala.

Germany

Germany are coming into this game off a win, so they are not expected to tinker with their winning combinations.

Probable XI: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Dieter Klien, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Fayaz Khan.

Italy vs Germany Match Prediction

It could be an edge-of-the-seat thriller when the two well-matched teams clash. However, with momentum on their side, expect the Germans to get the better of their opposition in this contest.

Italy vs Germany Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

