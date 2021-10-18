ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 8, Germany vs Jersey: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Jersey will lock horns with Germany in a top-of-the-table clash in the eighth fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria on Tuesday, October 19.

Jersey and Germany have had a fantastic campaign in this tournament so far and are arguably two of the best sides in this tournament. Jersey occupies the top spot in the points table while Germany stands second.

Jersey have won all three of their encounters in this tournament so far, swatting aside any side that has stood in its way. Germany have only one loss to their name against Jersey and have beaten the other two teams.

Jersey has played fearless cricket throughout this tournament. However, they came very close to losing their first game in their previous fixture. Batting first, Jersey were bowled out for just 94 runs but their bowlers rose to the occasion and wrapped up Denmark's innings for 89 runs, handing them a 5-run defeat.

Germany too will be coming into this match on the back of a win. They secured a 4-wicket win over Italy. After restricting Italy to a total of 103 runs, Germany chased down the total in the nineteenth over, with six wickets in hand.

Germany vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Germany vs Jersey, Match 8, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: October 19, 2021 (Tuesday) at 06:45 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Germany vs Jersey Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs ground provides assistance to the bowlers. Batters will need to be cautious in their approach and look to settle in before playing their shots. A total of around 140 runs should be enough to defend on this pitch.

Germany vs Jersey Weather Forecast

Conditions will be good for cricketing action on Tuesday. There will be a zero chance of rain, while the temperatures will range between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. One can expect an uninterrupted contest.

Germany vs Jersey Probable XIs

Germany:

Germany have only one loss to their name. They will turn to their bowlers once again to keep the flow of runs in check while their batters will need to step up against a formidable Jersey bowling line-up.

Probable XI: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson, Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Muslim Yar.

Jersey:

Jersey have had a brilliant run so far and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum. They will once again rely on their star players and will be looking to sort out the chinks in their armor.

Probable XI: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birell.

Germany vs Jersey Match Prediction

While Germany will certainly pose a threat to the mighty Jersey side, expect the latter to emerge victorious as they have been absolutely instrumental throughout the season.

Germany vs Jersey Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

