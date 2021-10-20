ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9, Italy vs Jersey: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In Match no. 9 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Italy will lock horns with Jersey on October 20 at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

After playing four matches each, Jersey remain unbeaten with four wins against their name. They are currently perched at the helm of the table with eight points.

On the other hand, Italy have won two games and lost two out of their quota of four games so far. They stand in third spot and will be keen to win this game and move upwards in the chart.

In their previous battle against each other, Jersey inflicted a loss of 41 runs to Italy. Italy will look to rectify their shortcomings and hope to turn the tables this time around.

Italy vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Italy vs Jersey, Match 9

Date and Time: October 20, 2021, Tuesday, 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain

Italy vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch has favored the bowlers particularly over the last few matches. Runs have been hard to come by and the average total remains below 120 runs.

Italy vs Jersey Weather Report

It will be cloudy and rain might play spoil sport. The temperature might hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Italy vs Jersey Probable XI

Jersey

T20 - a batsmen’s game? Jersey bowlers have made us question this statement after a string of match-winning performances for their team. The batting unit’s fallacies in a few matches were eclipsed by the bowling department. As much as Jersey would want their bowling unit to continue with the same dominance, they would hope their batsmen to click in the upcoming games.

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birell.

Italy

Another unit with a bowling department that has won two matches for them. The batting unit hasn’t fired much so far. The onus will be on the bowling unit to get things done for them once again.

Nikolai Smith, Grant Stewart, Manpreet Singh (wk), Glan Meade, Gareth Berg (c), Amir Sharif, Joy Perera, Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh, Jamie Grassi.

Italy vs Jersey Match Prediction

Going by the dominance of Jersey so far in the tournament, it will be once again expected out of them to thump their opponents and in this case.

Italy vs Jersey TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Edited by Parimal Dagdee