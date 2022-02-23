ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Canada vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Canada and Bahrain will lock horns in the fifth place play-off of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Thursday, February 24. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Canada, led by Navneet Dhaliwal, finished third in Group A and failed to qualify for the semis. But on Tuesday, February 22, they defeated Germany by six wickets. After electing to bowl, Canada restricted Germany to 131 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Salman Nazar was the pick of the Canadian bowlers as he picked up three wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Thereafter, Canada chased down the target in 19.3 overs.

Opening batter Matthew Spoors came to the party as he stayed unbeaten on 73 off 55 balls.

Bahrain, led by Sarfaraz Ali, couldn't qualify for the semis despite winning two out of three games. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) progressed to the next round on the basis of a superior net run rate. On Tuesday, Bahrain beat the Philippines by 91 runs.

After opting to bat first, Bahrain racked up 191 for five on the board. Prashant Kurup, batting at No.3, scored 74 runs off 48 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Thereafter, Bahrain restricted their opponents to 100 for nine in 20 overs.

Match Details

Match: Canada vs Bahrain, 5th Place Play-off

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Canada vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The pitch at the ground has been a sporting one so far in the mega event. But the strip has favored the team batting first to a large extent.

A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards for Thursday.

Canada vs Bahrain Weather Report

The conditions will be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Canada vs Bahrain Probable Playing XIs

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rayyan Pathan, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva (wk), Matthew Spoors, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Salman Nazar, Hamza Tariq, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Bahrain

Sarfaraz Ali (c), Umer Imtiaz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, George Axtell, Sikder Billah, Prashant Kurup, Haider Butt

Canada vs Bahrain Match Prediction

Sarfaraz Ali's Bahrain have been in excellent form in recent times. But Canada have a slightly stronger team on paper.

Canada will go into the match as the slight favorites. But they can't afford to undermine Bahrain.

Prediction: Canada to win the match.

Canada vs Bahrain Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

