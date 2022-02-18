ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Germany vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The last match of the opening day of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A will be played between Germany and Bahrain on Friday. It is a group B encounter, with Ireland and United Arab Emirates also a part of the group.

Both Germany and Bahrain are playing after almost four months. So it is important they hit the straps soon to topple the two comparatively 'big' sides in their group.

Germany did well in the Europe Qualifiers to make it to this tournament. They finished second, winning three of their six games, pipping Italy on better NRR. It is imperative for Germany to play well in the tournament to have any chance of making it to Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are coming into this competition after beating Qatar, Maldives and Saudi Arabia in the qualifying competition. Despite losing to Kuwait, they ended the tournament atop the points table with three wins in four games. However, Bahrain will have to be at their best to book their ticket to Australia to feature in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Bahrain, Match 4.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

This will be the second match of the day on the same pitch. The track is likely to be on the slower side, so it shouldn't be a surprise if spinners dominate proceedings. The team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Weather Report

There should be clear skies on matchday. There is no chance of rain, while the temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s.

Probable Playing XIs

Germany

Michael Richardson (WK), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Shoaib Azam Khan, Dieter Klein, Justin Broad, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi.

Bahrain

Muhammad Younis, Fiaz Ahmed, Umar Toor, Sarfaraz Ali (C), Haider Butt, George Axtell, Imran Anwer, Prashant Kurup (WK), Waseeq Ahmed, David Mathias, Sathaiya Veerapathiran.

Match Prediction

It is difficult to predict the winner of this match, as both teams are playing after a while. Germany, though, look a comparatively more settled unit, and could win this game.

Prediction: Germany to win.

Germany vs Bahrain Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

