ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Germany vs Philippines: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Germany and the Philippines will lock horns in the 7th Place Play-off of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Thursday, February 24. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2, Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Germany, led by Venkatraman Ganesan, lost all three of their matches and finished bottom of Group B. Thereafter, Canada defeated them by six wickets in the 5th Place Semi-Finals on February 22.

After being put in to bat, Germany scored 131 for six. Michael Richardson top-scored for them with a 26-ball knock of 35. Salman Nazar picked up three wickets for Canada. Dieter Khan got three scalps for Germany but Canada chased down the target in 19.3 overs after Matthew Spoors' 55-ball 73.

The Philippines, led by Jonathan Hill, haven't had much to cheer for in the tournament. They finished bottom of Group A with a disastrous net run rate of -7.466. Most recently, Bahrain defeated them by 91 runs in the 7th Place Semi-Finals on February 22.

After batting first, Bahrain racked up a humongous score of 191 for five on the board. Prashant Kurup's 48-ball knock of 74 led the charge for Bahrain. Shahbaz Badar also made 44 off 34. Thereafter, Bahrain restricted the Philippines to 100 for nine.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Philippines, 7th Place Play-off

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Germany vs Philippines Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a fairly decent one for batting so far in the mega event. But the deck has favored the team, batting first to some extent. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Canada vs Bahrain Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Germany vs Philippines Probable Playing XIs

Germany

Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Shoaib Azam Khan, Dieter Klein, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi

Philippines

Jonathan Hill (c), Henry Tyler, Machanda Biddappa (wk), Jordan Alegre, Daniel Smith, Jean Miguel Podosky, Grant Russ, Muzammil Shahzad, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed, Richard Goodwin

Germany vs Philippines Match Prediction

The Philippines have looked completely clueless in the tournament and hence, are yet to win a game. Germany are also yet to register a win, but they look like a stronger unit than the Philippines. Germany are firm favorites for the game.

Prediction: Germany to win the match.

Germany vs Philippines Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Philippines beat Germany? Yes No 0 votes so far