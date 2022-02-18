ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Nepal vs Philippines: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and the Philippines will lock horns in Match No. 6 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Saturday, February 19. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have made an impressive start to their campaign with a 39-run win over Oman on Friday. After being sent in to bat, Nepal scored 117 for eight on the back of Aarif Sheikh's 37-ball 38. Khawar Ali picked up three wickets for Oman.

Nepal’s bowlers did an excellent job as Oman were bowled out for 78 in 17 overs. Naseem Khushi scored 24 off 18 with one four and two sixes, but he didn't get any support from others. Kamal Singh Airee picked up three wickets for Nepal.

The Philippines, led by Jonathan Hill, made a disappointing start to their campaign, succumbing to a 118-run defeat at the hands of Canada on Friday. Canada racked up a colossal score of 216 for one in 20 overs. Opener Matthew Spoors fired on all cylinders on his way to an unbeaten 66-ball 108.

Rayyan Pathan also made 73 off 44. Thereafter, the Philippines could only manage 98 for five. Daniel Smith top-scored for them with a 36-ball knock of 35. Kaleem Sana and Saad Bin Zafar picked up two wickets apiece to push the Philippines batting on the backfoot.

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Philippines, Match 6.

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Nepal vs Philippines Pitch Report

The pitch has been a pretty decent one for batting and bowlers can't afford to be complacent. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option.

Nepal vs Philippines Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with the temperature hovering around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Nepal vs Philippines Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lokesh Bam, Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya

Philippines

Richard Goodwin, Jonathan Hill (c), Jordan Alegre, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Grant Russ (wk), Henry Tyler, Daniel Smith, Vimal Kumar, Jean Miguel Podosky, Huzaifa Mohammed, Kapil Kumar

Nepal vs Philippines Match Prediction

Nepal are clearly the more experienced of the two teams, at least on paper. The Philippines need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to have any chance of competing. Nepal will go into the game as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

Nepal vs Philippines Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

