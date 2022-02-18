ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Oman vs Canada: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Canada will lock horns in Match No. 5 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Saturday, February 19. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, haven't made the greatest of starts to their campaign, having lost to Nepal by 39 runs on Friday, February 18. After being put in to bat first, Nepal couldn't score big, finishing with only 117 for eight.

Khawar Ali picked up three wickets for Oman while Bilal Khan accounted for two scalps. Thereafter, Nepal bowled Oman out for 78 in 17 overs. Barring Naseem Khushi, who made 24 off 18, none of their batters could get into double digits.

Canada, led by Navneet Dhaliwal, on the other hand, made a thunderous start to the championship on Friday with a 118-run win over the Philippines. After being asked to bat first, Canada racked up a colossal score of 216 in 20 overs.

Matthew Spoors' 66-ball knock of 108, laced with 14 fours and three sixes, led the charge for Canada. Rayyan Pathan also scored 73 with nine fours and two sixes. From there on, Kaleem Sana and Saad Bin Zafar got two wickets apiece as the Philippines ended their innings at a paltry 98.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Canada, Match 5.

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Oman vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting and bowlers won't have much room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Oman vs Canada Weather Report

The playing conditions will be fairly warm with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side either. There is no chance of rain.

Oman vs Canada Probable Playing XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Canada

Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Saad Bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Oman vs Canada Match Prediction

Canada looked in ominous touch in their previous game and will be brimming with confidence coming into this contest. Oman, on the other hand, looked jittery and will need to sort out their batting woes.

Going by recent form, Canada are the favorites to win their next game.

Prediction: Canada to win the match.

Oman vs Canada Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

