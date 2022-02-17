ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Oman vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The race to make it to the T20 World Cup in Australia begins with Qualifier A, which is set to commence on February 18. The ICC has changed the qualification process for the lower-ranked teams.

Out of 16 sides, eight teams will fight it out in this qualifier A over the next few days while the remaining eight sides will fight it out in Zimbabwe in July.

These eigt teams are divided into two groups and the group A matches will take place on Friday. Oman and Nepal will face each other in the opening game. The two teams faced each other recently in the quadrangular T20I series, where Nepal emerged victorious in a relatively low-scoring encounter.

Oman are the hosts and know these conditions really well but they cannot afford to take anyone lightly. They will have to put their best foot forward to make a mark. With a lot more at stake now, both sides will be keen on getting off to a winning start in this tournament.

Oman vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Oman vs Nepal, Match 1

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Oman vs Nepal Pitch Report

The surface at the venue has witnessed a lot of cricket in recent times. The pitch tends to slow down a bit but with this being an ICC tournament, a fresh surface is likely to be on offer. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first with a score of around 150-160 being the par total.

Oman vs Nepal Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during this match. The temperature is set to be around 23-24 degrees Celsius and expect the sun to be out for the entire duration of play. The humidity will be around 57% which might trouble players a little bit.

Oman vs Nepal Probable Playing XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Naseem Khushi (WK), Khawar Ali (C), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction

Though Nepal won the previous battle between the two sides, Oman has experienced players and a lot more than a quadrangular series title is at stake here. Oman players have done this before and know how to handle pressure.

Prediction: Oman is expected to win this match.

Oman vs Nepal Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

