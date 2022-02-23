ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Oman vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Oman will face Nepal in the third-place playoff of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Thursday, February 24. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) will host the clash.

Oman finished second in Group A with two wins from three games to qualify for the semifinals. However, they lost to Ireland by 56 runs in last four. Chasing 166 for the win, they were bowled out for 109. Bilal Khan picked up three wickets while Shoaib Khan top-scored with 30 runs.

Nepal, on the other hand, had a stellar run in the group stages. They finished at the top of Group A with three wins from as many games, gathering six points. But their unbeaten run came to an end with a 68-run defeat to the United Arab Emirates in the first semi-final.

The United Arab Emirates put up a challenging total of 175/7. Jitendra Mukhiya and Abinash Bohara picked up three wickets each for Nepal. Dipendra Singh Airee (38) and Gyanendra Malla (20) were the only significant scorers as Nepal were bundled out for a paltry 107.

Oman vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Oman vs Nepal, 3rd Place Playoff, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Thursday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat

Oman vs Nepal Pitch Report

The wicket will provide assistance to the bowlers. Batting might not be as easy on this surfaces so batters will need to spend time in the middle before playing their shots. The team that wins the toss would thus like to bowl first.

Oman vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear during the course of the match with no chance of rain. Thus playing conditions will be good with the temperature around the 23 -24 degrees Celsius mark.

Oman vs Nepal Probable XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Lokesh Bam, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav.

Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal had a great run in the group stages and were clinical in all three of their games. Thus, they are expected to bounce back in this clash.

Oman put up a decent showing as well but struggled with their batting. Batters from both sides will be tested which could make for an interesting battle. On the basis of recent form, Nepal will start this game as favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to beat Oman in this clash.

Oman vs Nepal Channel List and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

