ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Oman vs Philippines: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Philippines will lock horns in Match No.12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Monday, February 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, didn't get off to a great start to their campaign after Nepal defeated them by 39 runs. But Oman made a comeback by beating Canada by nine wickets on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, Canada racked up a decent score of 155 for six.

Ravinderpal Singh top-scored for them with a 36-ball knock of 46. Rayyan Pathan and Dillon Heyliger also played useful cameos. Thereafter, Oman chased down the target in 18 overs after Kashyap Prajapati's unbeaten 74 and skipper Maqsood's unbeaten 76.

Philippines, led by Jonathan Hill, hasn't had much to cheer for in the tournament. Having lost both their games, they are placed at the bottom of Group A. Their net run rate of -6.350 is also the worst among the four teams. They lost to Nepal by 136 runs in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, Nepal racked up a massive score of 218 for three. Kushal Bhurtel's unbeaten 61-ball 104 took them past the 200-run mark. Dipendra Singh also made a 47-ball 83. Oman could only manage 82 for eight in their run-chase.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Philippines, Match 12.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Oman vs Philippines Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been decent for batting so far. But the track has favored the team, batting first to a large extent. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Oman vs Philippines Weather Report

The conditions will be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Oman vs Philippines Probable Playing XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Khurram Nawaz

Philippines

Jonathan Hill (c), Daniel Smith, Kapil Kumar, Henry Tyler, Jordan Alegre, Jean Miguel Podosky, Richard Goodwin, Grant Russ (wk), Muzammil Shahzad, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed

Oman vs Philippines Match Prediction

Oman are the clear favorites to win the upcoming encounter. The Philippines need to put their best foot forward to give their opponents a run for their money. Oman should come up trumps in the next contest.

Prediction: Oman to win.

Oman vs Philippines Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Zeeshan Maqsood score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far