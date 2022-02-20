ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, UAE vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Bahrain will lock horns in Match No.10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Monday, February 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

The UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table in Group B. With victories in both their matches and a net run rate of 1.075, they have been exceptional in the tournament. They will go into the game after a 24-run win over Germany on Saturday.

UAE racked up a mammoth score of 192 for five after electing to bat first. Opener Chirag Suri top-scored with a 54-ball knock of 81. Muhammad Waseem also scored a half-century. Thereafter, the UAE restricted Germany to 167 for nine in 20 overs.

Bahrain, led by Sarfaraz Ali, are placed second in Group B with a net run rate of 0.216. Thry started their sojourn with a thumping six-wicket win over Germany on Friday. But on Saturday, Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland handed them a 21-run defeat.

After opting to bat first, Ireland scored 158 on the back of Gareth Delany's unbeaten 34-ball knock of 51. Paul Stirling, skipper Andrew Balbirnie and George Dockrell also played useful cameos. From there on, Ireland restricted Bahrain to 137 for five.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Bahrain, Match 10.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

UAE vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The pitch has been fairly decent for playing cricket so far. But the deck has favored the team, batting first as the chasing team has lost three times. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards

UAE vs Bahrain Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

UAE vs Bahrain Probable Playing XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Boota, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Bahrain

Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Umar Toor, Muhammad Safdar (wk), David Mathias, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, Shahid Mahmood

UAE vs Bahrain Match Prediction

Ahmed Raza's UAE have looked in stupendous form in the tournament. Bahrain have been decent, but need to be at their very best. UAE will start the match as the firm favorites.

Prediction: UAE to win.

UAE vs Bahrain Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chirag Suri score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far