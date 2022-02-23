ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, UAE vs IRE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Ireland will lock horns in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Thursday, February 24, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

UAE finished second in Group B with two wins from three games, garnering four points. They beat Nepal convincingly by 68 runs in the first semi-final. Batting first, the UAE put up a challenging total of 175/7. Muhammad Waseem scored a brilliant 48-ball 70 at a strike rate of 145.83. Vriitya Aravind also made a vital contribution of 46.

UAE then put up a splendid effort with the ball to bowl Nepal out for just 107. Ahmed Raza was the pick of the bowlers with a magnificent five-wicket haul, while Junaid Siddique claimed three wickets.

Meanwhile, Ireland finished atop group B with two wins from three games as well. Ireland beat Oman in the second semi-final by 56 runs. Gareth Delany (47), Harry Tector (35) and Andry McBrine (36) made handy contributions as Ireland scored 165-7 after batting first.

They then bowled Oman out for 109. Simi Singh grabbed three wickets, while Joshua Little, Craig Young and Andy McBrine picked up two apiece.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs IRE, Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Thursday; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been fairly decent for batting. The team batting first have had an advantage compared to the one batting second. Chasing has not been easy at this venue. Thus, batting first is the ideal option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for the entirety of the game. There is no prediction of rain. The temperature could hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

IRE

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

UAE vs IRE Match Prediction

Both teams have had similar campaigns in the tournament so far. They are coming off wins in the semi-finals, and are high on confidence. Both teams have put up good all-round performances coming into this match.

Hence, it is expected to be a close contest, but Ireland appear to have an edge over the UAE.

Prediction: Ireland to beat UAE.

Channel List and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Paul Stirling score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far