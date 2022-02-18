ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, United Arab Emirates vs Germany: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In match 7 of the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifier, the United Arab Emirates will take on Germany. The UAE beat Ireland in their opening game, while Germany went down to Bahrain comprehensively. It was a must-win game for Germany to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

UAE played well against Ireland in their first game. Vrittya Aravind single-handedly helped them post 157 runs on the board, scoring a 97-run knock off 67 deliveries. Their bowlers, led by Karthik Meiyappan, then did a good job, striking at regular intervals and not letting Ireland settle in the middle, to win by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Germany’s batters disappointed a lot, as they only mustered 107, with Junaid Aziz of Bahrain returning magical figures of 5/5. Germany could also cross the 100-run mark, due to the exploits of Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, who scored a 43-ball 50. Bahrain won by six wickets.

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Germany, Match 7.

Date and Venue: February 18, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at Ministry Turf 2 is not flat. The ball holds up, and spinners are likely to dominate again. A total of around 150 could be a par score, and the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Weather Report

It should be clear on matchday, and there is little chance of rain. The temperature could hover around 23-25 Degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates

Only Vriitya Aravind batted well in the game for the UAE, so the other batters will need to step up. Their bowlers did well though, with Karthik Meiyappan leading the way. They are unlikely to make any changes for this game, unless there are any injury concerns.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

Germany

Germany didn’t bat well in their last game, succumbing to Junaid Aziz, collapsing from 99-4 to 106 all out. Though they are unlikely to make any changes, their batters should make sure the bowlers have something to defend.

Probable XI

Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson (WK), Dylan Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Fayaz Nasseri, Dieter Klein, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi.

United Arab Emirates vs Germany Match Prediction

The UAE will be confident after putting on a good performance against Ireland. Their batting needs to click in unison, but are in better form compared to Germany.

Prediction: UAE are expected to win.

Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

Edited by Bhargav

