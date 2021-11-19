ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Kenya vs Uganda: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Kenya and Uganda will face off at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda on November 20, Saturday.

Kenya is currently leading the points table of the tournament with three wins and one defeat. They have a good net run rate of +0.92 and are improving their chances of qualifying for the ICC mega event in 2022. They would love to add more wins before the tournament ends and strengthen their pole position.

On the other hand, Uganda are competing very well with other teams in the tournament and are in second position on the points table with three wins and a defeat. Due to a lower net run rate, they lost the top spot on the table. If they earn a win over Kenya in the upcoming encounter, Uganda may confirm their top spot.

Kenya vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Uganda, Match 11

Date and Time: November 20, 2021, Saturday, 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Kenya vs Uganda Weather Report

Weather is perfect for a bat-ball game. We may not witness any interruptions during the course of the game. With this game being a noon encounter, fans can expect the sun to come out too.

Kenya vs Uganda Pitch Report

Some top teams are doing well with bat and ball equally. But batters need to spend some time on this surface before going for their shots. Bowlers are expected to have their fair share of dominance in the middle overs.

Kenya vs Uganda Probable XIs

Kenya

Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Irfan Karim(wk), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Sukhdeep Singh, Vraj Patel

Uganda

Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba(c), Fred Achelam(wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

Kenya vs Uganda Prediction

Kenya's side looks very strong on paper with both batting and bowling departments looking superb. However, they need to come up with a proper plan to defeat an evenly-matched Uganda and consolidate their top spot in the points table.

Kenya vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

