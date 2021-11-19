ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Nigeria vs Tanzania: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 12th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021, Nigeria and Tanzania will lock horns at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Saturday.

Tanzania started their campaign with two losses. However, they managed to win some crucial games, but they seem to be almost out of contention for the 2022 T20 World Cup. They need a big win over Nigeria to go past other contenders, which seems quite unlikely.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are having a disastrous campaign, right from the first game. They are yet to win a game in four contests they have played so far. They need some strong and collective performances in all three departments to turn around their fortunes. As this contest is a dead rubber for them, they could bring out their A-game, as they have nothing to lose.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Tanzania, Match 12.

Date and Time: November 20, 2021, Saturday; 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Weather Report

There is no chance of rain on matchday at the venue. With the sun out for the full game, a good contest between bat and ball could ensue. There could be a bit of humidity during the game.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The two sides have been finding it tough to put up good enough scores on the board. Even their bowling departments have failed to create an impact on this surface. However, the surface is a good one for both batters and bowlers.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sesan Adedeji, Joshua Ayannike, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Ademola Onikoyi (c), Samuel Mba, Taiwo Mohammed.

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ally Mpeka Kimote, Arshan Jasani, Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Jitin Singh, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Nasibu Mapunda (wk), Riziki Kiseto, Salum Jumbe Ally, Sanjay Kumar Thakor.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Prediction

Nigeria are winless so far in their four encounters, and they seem to be a team without a proper plan. Considering their superior batting and bowling arsenals than Nigeria, Tanzania are expected to win this game with ease.

Nigeria vs Tanzania live-telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

