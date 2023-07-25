ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023: Full schedule, squads, Match timings, and live-streaming details

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 is set to begin on July 26 to August 1. Bayuemas Oval in Pandamaran, Malaysia, will host all the T20 matches.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier serves as a stepping stone towards the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The initial phase of the qualification process in the Asian region involves two sub-regional qualifiers A & B. These qualifiers are planned to take place in July and September 2023, hosted by Malaysia and Qatar respectively.

The winners of these sub-regional qualifiers will advance to the Asia Regional Final. In the Regional Final, they will be joined by Nepal, Oman, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Only two teams will have the opportunity to advance to the main event in West Indies and the USA.

Five nations will be competing in the upcoming tournament, vying for the single qualification spot. Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand are the participating teams from the Asia Qualifiers B. They will play ten matches in a round-robin format, with each team facing all the others once.

The team that finishes in the first position will secure the opportunity to participate in the Regional Final.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 26

Match 1 - Malaysia vs China - 06:30 AM

Match 2 - Bhutan vs Myanmar - 11:00 AM

Thursday, July 27

Match 3 - China vs Thailand - 06:30 AM

Match 4 - Malaysia vs Bhutan - 11:00 AM

Friday, July 28

Match 5 - Myanmar vs Thailand - 06:30 AM

Sunday, July 30

Match 6 - Bhutan vs China - 06:30 AM

Match 7 - Malaysia vs Myanmar - 11:00 AM

Monday, July 31

Match 8 - Bhutan vs Thailand - 06:30 AM

Match 9 - China vs Myanmar - 11:00 AM

Tuesday, August 1

Match 10 - Malaysia vs Thailand - 06:30 AM

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Streaming: Fancode App & Website

Live-Telecast: N/A

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023: Full Squads

Bhutan

Suprit Pradhan (c), Namgay Thinley (vc), Sanjog Chhetri, Sonam Chophel, Karma Dorji, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Kishen Ghalley, Sherab Loday, Anand Mongar, Tashi Phuntsho, Tenjin Rabgey, Tenzin Wangchuk, Sonam Yeshi

China

Yin Chenhao, Wei Guo Lei, Deng Jinqi, Zou Kui, Xie Kunkun, Wang Liuyang, Wang Qi, Ma Qiancheng, Tian Sen Qun, Luo Shilin, Zhao Tianle, Zong Yuechao, Zhuang Zelin, Chen Zhuo Yue

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh (vc, wk), Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amir, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Vijay Unni, Zubaidi Zulkifle

Myanmar

Htet Lin Aung, Myat Thu Aung, Thuya Aung, Khin Aye, Paing Danu, Aung Ko Ko, Swann Htet Ko Ko, Kaung Htet Kyaw, Htet Lin Oo, Nyeing Cham Soe, Ko Ko Lin Thu, Nay Lin Tun, Ye Naing Tun, Pyae Phyo Wai

Thailand

Nopphon Senamontree (c), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (wk), Jandre Coetzee, Sorawat Desungnoen, Sarawut Maliwan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Narawit Nuntarach, Chanchai Pengkumta, Robert Raina, Satarut Rungrueang, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Akshaykumar Yadav