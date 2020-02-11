×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC to introduce front-foot no-ball technology for women's T20 World Cup

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 13:10 IST

Future Women
Future Women's ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Inspiration Session

No-balls will be checked by the TV umpires for the first time in a global tournament in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This technology was introduced to reduce the number of umpiring errors related to the no-ball call.

The TV umpire will monitor the position where the bowler will land his foot and will tell the on-field umpire whether the ball bowled was a no-ball. The trials of the technology in India and in the West Indies have been successful and 100 per cent accurate for thee 4717 deliveries that it was tried on.

"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly," said ICC general manager Geoff Allardice.

"Since we first trialled this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly," he further added.

Crucial moments in the game can sometimes be badly affected by poor umpiring decisions and thus this technology promises to take those poor decisions out of the equation completely. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 21st and the Final will be played on March 8th.


Published 11 Feb 2020, 13:10 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 ICC
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
India Women
AUW VS IND-W preview
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb, 12:30 PM
West Indies Women
Thailand Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb, 04:30 PM
New Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women
NZW VS SLW preview
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb, 04:30 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS SA-W preview
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb, 12:30 PM
Australia Women
Sri Lanka Women
AUW VS SLW preview
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb, 04:30 PM
India Women
Bangladesh Women
IND-W VS BAW preview
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb, 09:30 AM
England Women
Thailand Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
Pakistan Women
WIW VS PKW preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us