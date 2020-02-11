ICC to introduce front-foot no-ball technology for women's T20 World Cup

No-balls will be checked by the TV umpires for the first time in a global tournament in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This technology was introduced to reduce the number of umpiring errors related to the no-ball call.

The TV umpire will monitor the position where the bowler will land his foot and will tell the on-field umpire whether the ball bowled was a no-ball. The trials of the technology in India and in the West Indies have been successful and 100 per cent accurate for thee 4717 deliveries that it was tried on.

"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly," said ICC general manager Geoff Allardice.

"Since we first trialled this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly," he further added.

Crucial moments in the game can sometimes be badly affected by poor umpiring decisions and thus this technology promises to take those poor decisions out of the equation completely. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 21st and the Final will be played on March 8th.