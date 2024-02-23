ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Thailand Cricket Association is all set to host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024, starting on Sunday, February 25. Terdthai Cricket Ground and the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok will host all the games.

A total of eight teams will take part in the campaign divided into four teams of two groups each. Bahrain U19, Kuwait U19, Malaysia U19, and Thailand U19 are part of Group A while Bhutan U19, Hong Kong U19, Oman U19, and Saudi Arabia U19 are in Group B.

Each team will play an opponent in their group once in a single round-robin format. The top two sides from each group will then move on to the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 3. The top two teams will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled to take place on March 5, Tuesday.

The grand finalists in this campaign will qualify for the Asia Division 1 competition. The top-ranked side at the end of the Division 1 campaign will then qualify for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Notably, for the 2024 U19 World Cup, Nepal qualified from the Asia Qualifiers after topping Division 1.

ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 25, Sunday

Match 1 - Bahrain U19 vs Thailand U19, 8:00 AM

Match 2 - Kuwait U19 vs Malaysia U19, 8:00 AM

February 26, Monday

Match 3 - Hong Kong U19 vs Bhutan U19, 8:00 AM

Match 4 - Oman U19 vs Saudi Arabia U19, 8:00 AM

February 27, Tuesday

Match 5 - Thailand U19 vs Kuwait U19, 8:00 AM

Match 6 - Malaysia U19 vs Bahrain U19, 8:00 AM

February 28, Wednesday

Match 7 - Saudi Arabia U19 vs Bhutan U19, 8:00 AM

Match 8 - Oman U19 vs Hong Kong U19, 8:00 AM

February 29, Thursday

Match 9 - Thailand U19 vs Malaysia U19, 8:00 AM

Match 10 - Bahrain U19 vs Kuwait U19, 8:00 AM

March 1, Friday

Match 11 - Saudi Arabia U19 vs Hong Kong U19, 8:00 AM

Match 12 - Bhutan U19 vs Oman U19, 8:00 AM

March 3, Sunday

First Semi-Final, 8:00 AM

Second Semi-Final, 8:00 AM

March 5, Tuesday

Final, 8:00 AM

ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

icc.tv will live stream the ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024 competition. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier 2024: Full Squads

Bahrain U19

Aryan Ashwin, Mohammad Azhar, Mounish Swamy, Rishabh Gautam, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Abdulla Muhammad, Abhinav Girish, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Adil (wk), Abdur Rahman Khan, Ashwanth Sivakumar, Ayan Khan, Joswin D'Souza, and Tayyeb Zahir.

Bhutan U19

Jigme Samdrup, Ronak Pradhan, Sangay Dorji, Tenjin Rabgey (c), Ugyen Dorji, Jigme Tenzin, Palden Loday, Rinzin Wangchuk, Tshering Rigden, Tshering Tashi, Choedra Jamtsho (wk), Kishan Subba (wk), Ajith Limbu, Anuj Pradhan, Kinley Phuntsho, Ngaden Wangchuk, and Palden Singye.

Malaysia U19

Ahmad Syahmi Rozi, Deaaz Patro, Faliq Tarmimi, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Hazrul Ezani Shyahbani, Mohamad Fathul Fatri, Muhammad Aalif (c), Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Fairuz Zaire, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Amzar Iqbal Mad Alwi (wk), Hairil Harisan (wk), Ahmad Adam Safwan, Ammar Haizad, Amsyar Faris Faezal, Areean Zaharin, Hadiff Irwan, and Qaleef Khalid.

Kuwait U19

Abdur Rahman, Arsh Sahil, Muhammad Aqif, Talha Yaqoob Mohammad, Zurain Farhan Ansari, Abdur Rehman, Jay Maheshkumar, Melrick Vinith Serrao, Het Hinsu (c and wk), Asmeet Avinash, Janath Jeewanga, Mohamad Moeez Gul, Muhammad Umair Nadeem, Shaies Ali Taher, and Yug Hiteshkumar Patel.

Hong Kong U19

Abhimanyu Ganesan, Mohammad Sufyan, Aarez Dar (c), Arya Panjwani, Daniel Mapp, Harry Hodgson, Khrish Butani, Paarth Srivastava, Taran Laungani, Shiv Mathur (wk), Will Walsh (wk), Matthew Clayton, Rishan Shah, and Shayan Puri.

Saudi Arabia U19

TBA

Oman U19

TBA

Thailand U19

TBA

