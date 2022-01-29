ICC U19 World Cup, 13th Place Playoff, Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and livestream details

Uganda U19 will lock horns with Scotland U19 in the 13th Place Playoff of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Sunday, January 30. Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago is set to host the encounter.

Uganda, led by Pascal Murungi, failed to win a single game in the group stage and finished at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.240. Thereafter, they lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by one wicket in the Plate Quarter-Final 1 on Tuesday.

But on Friday, Uganda registered their maiden win after defeating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 35 runs in the 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1. Uganda were bowled out for 123, with Cyrus Kakuru scoring 65. Thereafter, they shot PNG out for 88 in 19.3 overs.

Scotland, led by Charlie Peet, also couldn't fetch a win in the league stage and finished at the bottom in Group D. On January 26, Zimbabwe beat them by 108 runs in the Plate Quarter-Final 3.

After batting first, Zimbabwe put up a score of 248 in 49.5 overs. Jack Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland with three wickets. Skipper Peet chipped in with two wickets as well.

The Scots failed to make an impact in their run-chase after getting bowled out for 140. Tomas Mackintosh top-scored for them with 25.

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details

Match: Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19, 13th Place Playoff, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 30, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago.

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch has been a reasonable one for batting. But all five games so far have gone in favor of the team batting first. Hence, Scotland and Uganda may avoid chasing on the surface.

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Report

The playing conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Uganda U19

Ronald Opio, Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Juma Miyaji, Edwin Nuwagaba, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi

Scotland U19

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre, Aayush Mahapatra, Gallmann Findlay

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

Scotland are yet to open their account in the championship, having lost all four of their matches so far. But they are expected to register their maiden over against Uganda, who are a tad short of experience.

Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

