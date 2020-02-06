ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh beat New Zealand to set up summit clash with India

Bangladesh U19 beat New Zealand U19 by six wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup to book their first-ever finals berth. After restricting the Kiwis to 211-8 in 50 overs, the Asian side chased down the target in 44.1 overs.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s century, in tandem with Shahadat Hossain and Towhid Hridoy’s 40-run knocks, steadied the Bangladesh ship after they had lost two early wickets.

As for New Zealand, their top-order failed to make an impact and the hosts needed a 67-run partnership from Nicholas Lidstone and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall to resurrect their innings. Greenall batted till the end to take his side past the 200-run mark, but the total was never going to be enough against a solid Bangladesh side.

The last time Bangladesh made it to the semi-finals of the event was in 2016 and they will now prepare to square off against an upbeat Indian team in the final.

India, who will be competing in their third successive final, beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semi-final. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar and Priyam Garg in their ranks, India will be a hard team to beat in the summit clash.