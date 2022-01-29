ICC U19 World Cup, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final, South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa U19 will lock horns with Sri Lanka U19 in the fifth-place playoff semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Sunday, January 30. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is set to host the encounter.

South Africa, led by George van Heerden, finished second in Group B. After losing to India U19, they defeated Uganda and Ireland by 121 and 153 runs respectively. But England beat them in the quarter-finals by six wickets.

In the quarter-finals, the Proteas managed to score 209 in 43.4 overs after electing to bat first. Barring Dewald Brevis, who made 97 off 88, none of the South Africa batters could manage a decent score. England chased down the target in 31.2 overs riding on Jacob Bethell's 42-ball 88.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stayed unbeaten in their group games, registering three wins on the trot. They defeated Scotland, Australia and West Indies without breaking much sweat. But Suliman Safi's Afghanistan defeated them by four runs in the quarter-finals.

After opting to field in the quarter-finals, the Sri Lankan bowlers did an excellent job of restricting Afghanistan to to 134 in 47.1 overs. Vinuja Ranpul picked up a five-wicket haul. But the Lankans were shot out for a paltry score of 130 in 46 overs.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 30, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vivian Richards Stadium has been an excellent one for batting thus far. Run-making hasn't been all that tough, as shown by the likes of Bethell and Brevis. Batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures hovering around the 26-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will mostly be in the mid-60s.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Probable XIs

South Africa U19

Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka

Sri Lanka U19

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage, Anjala Bandara (wk), Dunith Wellalage (c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Treveen Mathew, Vinuja Ranpul

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction

After winning three games in the group stage, the defeat in the quarter-finals must have jolted the Lankans big time. South Africa didn't have a great time either against England. The Proteas are slight favorites purely because of their better batting form.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dewald Brevis scores a century? Yes No 1 votes so far