ICC U19 World Cup, 5th Place Playoff, Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and livestream details

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the 5th Place Playoff of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, will host this encounter.

Sri Lanka topped Group D with three wins in three games but lost to Afghanistan in their quarter-final clash. They then faced South Africa in the Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1 and defeated them convincingly.

Batting first, the Lankans posted 232 on the board thanks to a brilliant century from skipper Dunith Wellalage. The bowlers then bowled well to knock over the South African side on 167 to win the game by 65 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against Pakistan in the fifth-place Playoff.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to Australia in their quarter-final clash after remaining unbeaten in the group stages. They defeated Bangladesh comprehensively in the Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2.

After being asked to bowl first, the Pakistan bowlers did a fine job of cleaning up Bangladesh on 175. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total with six wickets in hand. The Pakistan side will look to finish the World Cup on a high.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19, 5th Place Playoff, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: February 3rd 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is good for batting. The baters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua is expected to hover between 22 to 27 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Dunith Wellalage smashed a brilliant century (113) and he was well-supported by Ranuda Somarathne (57*) as they posted 232 on the board. Treveen Mathew, Shevon Daniel and Raveen de Sliva picked up two wickets apiece as they knocked over South Africa on 167.

Probable XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Sakuna Liyanage, Ranuda Somarathne, Anjala Bandara (wk), Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan, Treveen Mathew

Pakistan U19

Awais Ali and Mehran Mumtaz picked up three wickets each as it helped them clean up Bangladesh on 175. Haseebullah Khan scored 79 at the top of the order as it helped them chase down the total in the 47th over.

Probable XI

Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have won their previous fixtures comprehensively and will be riding with confidence. Bowlers from both sides have done a fine job so far and will look to keep performing in their final of the competition.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Pakistan U19 to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

