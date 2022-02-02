ICC U19 World Cup, 7th Place Playoff, South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa will square off against Bangladesh in the seventh-place playoff of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

South Africa went down against England in their quarter-final clash. The Proteas then squared off against Sri Lanka in the Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, where they suffered a heavy loss.

The result pitted them against Bangladesh for the seventh-place playoff match.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 232 in their 50 overs in the Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, losing six wickets in the process. The South African batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 167, losing the game by 65 runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have so far had a disappointing outing in this edition of the Under 19 World Cup. They lost to India in the quarter-finals and failed to beat Pakistan in the Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2.

Batting first, Bangladesh got knocked over on 175 in their last match but not before Ariful Islam scored a brilliant century. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total as Pakistan chased it down in the 47th over.

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details:

Match: South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 7th Place Playoff, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: February 3rd 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground is slow in nature. The batters have to be patient early in their innings and once set, they can play their strokes more freely. The spinners from both sides will get a lot of assistance as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua is expected to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Thursday.

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

South Africa U19

Kwena Maphaka and Matthew Boast picked up three and two wickets respectively as they restricted Sri Lanka to 232. Gerhardus Maree top-scored with 44 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 167.

Probable XI

Jade Smith, Ronan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree, George Van Heerden (c), Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Asakhe Tshaka, Kwena Maphaka

Bangladesh U19

Ariful Islam was the lone fighter with the bat in their last match. Skipper Rakibul Hasan picked up two wickets with the ball but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim (wk), Rakibul Hasan (c), SM Meherob, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. Batters from both teams failed to contribute in their respective last games and it will all come down to firing in unison on Thursday to finish in seventh place.

South Africa look a more settled unit and are expected to beat Bangladesh on Thursday.

Prediction: South Africa U19 to win this encounter.

